South Bend teen fails to appear at sentencing, warrant out for arrest

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teen, charged for torturing and killing a puppy in a clothes dryer, failed to appear at his sentencing today.

18-year-old Jeremy Lindsey was arrested on Jan. 29 after his stepmother found the family puppy dead on the couch at their home.

She later found blood and hair in the dryer that officials say he used to kill the puppy.

Lindsey reportedly told police he did it because the puppy was being mean to the house cat.

He pleaded guilty last month as part of a plea agreement.

A warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

