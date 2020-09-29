Advertisement

South Bend School Board votes in favor of reopening plan

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Board has voted in favor of a school reopening plan.

16 News Now listened to the virtual board meeting Monday evening to see what updates were made to the plan since its initial proposal last week.

“The school we had is not the school we are going to have. It’s going to be really different. It’s going to be almost like starting over again. And I am just asking that people give everyone grace,” School Board Member Dr. Ruth Warren said.

Although in-person learning is going to look different than it used to, the South Bend School Board has voted in favor of a reopening plan that will soon bring students back to the classroom.

“I am here to serve our customers, and I feel that our customers are our students, and they need to get the education that they deserve,” School Board Member Stephanie Ball said.

But some updates in the plan were announced this evening before the vote.

The first of these is that on October 5, the only students who will have an in-person learning option are CTE students and those receiving special education services.

All other students will have eLearning.

October 7 and 8 will be when transition grades can begin a hybrid model.

This means that Pre-K, Kindergarten, 6th grade and Freshman will be divided into two groups based on last name, and one group will be in-person while the other has eLearning.

For October 14th, only a minor difference was made from the original plan in how students are divided by last name.

On October 15th, only 3rd-5th grade will be in-person, with 6th-12th grade groups switching from the day before.

October 16th will be an eLearning day for all grades.

The ongoing schedule for all grade levels will be a hybrid model with eLearning on Wednesdays.

“If you don’t feel safe returning because you have concerns for your child’s physical health, this plan provides you the opportunity to remain in eLearning. If you do feel safe returning to school because you have concerns for your child’s social and emotional health, this plan provides you the opportunity to go back to school,” School Board Member Rudy Monterrosa said.

We will continue to monitor South Bend Schools as they make their return back to the classroom.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Race to Save Lives for suicide awareness, prevention happening virtually

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
The annual Race to Save Lives and Walk of Hope is taking place virtually. It raises money for suicide prevention and awareness.

News

Husband of shooting victim speaks out; says justice system failed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Justin Sanchez lost the love of his life last Friday in a tragedy he says never should have happened.

Forecast

Fall-like weather for a while

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
ROLLERCOASTER RIDE... But overall, definitely fall-like over the next 10 days, as all of these high temperatures are below normal. This is the "change" in the weather we've been talking about since early last week. And the chilliest air continues to look like it will be this Friday, so get ready for your first "cold" high school football evening. There are also some additional chances for light rain, with the best chance coming Thursday and Thursday night. A bit of a warming trend early next week, but most indications are that it turns chilly again after that...

News

Notre Dame president apologizes after not wearing mask at SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
"I know many of you have read about the White House ceremony I recently attended. I write to express my regret for certain choices I made that day and for failing to lead as I should have."

Latest News

News

Man charged in deadly shooting appears in court

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man charged in a deadly shooting last year in South Bend appeared in court for a pre-trial conference.

Indiana

Suspect in deadly Michigan City shooting arrested

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The suspect involved in a deadly shooting last month in Michigan City has been arrested.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Stocking your medicine cabinet during COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
With the spike in coronavirus cases and flu season starting, experts say we’re heading into a difficult fall and winter. But what supplies do you need to prepare?

Education

Middlebury Community Schools ending virtual learning for elementary school students

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
A letter sent to parents last Wednesday from Middlebury Community School Superintendent Jane Allen says any parent who does not wish to have their child return to in-person learning will have to withdraw their child from school.

Michigan

Benton Harbor teen named ‘Midwest Youth of the Year’

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Tékeidra will represent the entire Midwest region, along with a $20,000 dollar college scholarship.

News

Vote expected on police review board bill

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The future of policing the police in South Bend will again be a topic of discussion at tonight’s city council meeting.