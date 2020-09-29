Advertisement

Police search for man with outstanding warrants for rape, child molest

Joaquin Rubio
Joaquin Rubio(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Joaquin Rubio is wanted for outstanding warrants for rape and child molest, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

They say he is believed to be in the South Bend area, but he also has family out of state.

Rubio is about 5′7″ tall and 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information, call Elkhart County police at 574-533-4151.

