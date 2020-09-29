Police have person of interest in Chrisyah Stephens deadly shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say they have a person of interest in the deadly shooting of a 7-year-old South Bend girl. On Tuesday, St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Commander Mike Grzegorek told 16 New Now his unit has been regularly receiving leads since Chrisyah Stephen was shot and killed in a drive-by while attending a birthday birthday near the corner of High and Donald Streets.

“Obviously, I wish we were a little bit farther along and had some charges at this point. But I’m very encouraged with where we are going. We do have a person of interest that we’re looking, but they are a person of interest at this point. I can’t really share any information on that or details about the investigation, but I am encouraged with the number of tips we still receive on a daily basis,” said Grzegorek.

Grzegorek said he still encourages anyone with information on the shooting to call 574-235-5009.

"

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.