Plymouth High School football sidelined due to coronavirus

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The coronavirus is also affecting football at the high school level here in Michiana, as the Plymouth Rockies are now sidelined due to a member of the coaching staff testing positive for COVID-19.

Plymouth High School Principal Jim Condon said in a release that the team and most of the coaching staff will be quarantined until Oct. 12, with players attending all classes virtually.

Concord will play Eastside High School this Friday instead.

