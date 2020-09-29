Advertisement

Notre Dame football COVID-19 outbreak caused by pregame events

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 39 Notre Dame football players are out because of the coronavirus. According to ESPN, Kelly said the outbreak stemmed from two events surrounding the Sept. 19 game against South Florida: eating their pregame meal together, and one player who threw up on the sideline during the game and was treated for dehydration.

“We haven’t identified what the initial introduction the team was, still trying to sort that out,” said Dr. Mark Fox, The St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer, who has been working closely with school officials.

“Their fundamental approach is sound,” Dr. Fox said. “We still haven’t identified what their first entrance into the team was. We have a good handle on how it spread. They’re making adjustments on how their meals are handled and in the locker room. They’ve been using it in shifts. Now they’re trying to spread out.”

Officials administered 273 tests for the team from Tuesday of last week until this past Sunday.

There were 18 positive tests.

7 of those 18 positive tests were players already in quarantine.

The Notre Dame football team has a total of 25 players in isolation.

An additional 14 are currently in quarantine.

“Coach Kelly has done a great job of reinforcing strategies in place,” Dr. Fox said. “There are still messages that need to sink in so when they’re not under the watchful eye of Kelly or team doctors. They’re doing what they can to protect themselves and keep their teammates safe.”

Dr. Fox says the timing of the bye week was a lucky break for the Irish while players quarantine for 14 days.

“Players can get back to conditioning once they complete their isolation period,” Dr. Fox said. The timing of the bye week was fortuitous so they’ll be closer to a full roster for the game on the 10th."

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan

Berrien Springs teen crowned 2020 Miss Blossomtime

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Miss Berrien Springs, Faith Kittleson, was crowned 2020 Miss Blossomtime.

News

South Bend teen fails to appear at sentencing, warrant out for arrest

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A South Bend teen, charged for torturing and killing a puppy in a clothes dryer, failed to appear at his sentencing today.

News

Lakeshore Elementary temporarily closes, one positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Carly Miller
Today is the second day that Stewart Elementary with Lakeshore Public Schools has been closed after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

High School

Plymouth High School football sidelined due to coronavirus

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Plymouth Rockies are now sidelined due to a member of the coaching staff testing positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Police have person of interest in Chrisyah Stephens deadly shooting

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Tuesday marks one month since 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens was shot and killed in a drive-by.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 898 more coronavirus cases, 20* deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
*The deaths announced include four identified during a Vital Records review.

News

Vote delayed on Community Police Review Board

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
A vote to establish a Community Police Review Board was expected to take place at last night’s South Bend Common Council meeting.

Indiana

Indiana State Police accepting applications for regional dispatcher

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana State Police are accepting applications for a regional dispatcher position at the Toll Road Post in Elkhart County.

Michigan

Another GOP challenge tries to block absentee ballot order

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan’s Democratic secretary of state is being sued by two Republican predecessors after failing to challenge a decision that orders the state to count absentee ballots days after the election.

Indiana

Police search for man with outstanding warrants for rape, child molest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Joaquin Rubio is wanted for outstanding warrants for rape and child molest, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.