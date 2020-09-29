Advertisement

Nick Foles is Bears starting QB for game against Colts

Foles had come on in relief of an ineffective Mitchell Trubisky
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has confirmed Nick Foles will start at quarterback Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Nagy on Monday made the announcement after hedging Sunday following the Bears' 30-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Foles had come on in relief of an ineffective Mitchell Trubisky following Blidi Wreh-Wilson’s interception in the third quarter. “He’s our starter moving forward,” Nagy said of Foles.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Notre Dame

Former Domer Chris Quinn to coach in NBA Finals for Miami Heat

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Quinn helped the Heat get back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014

Notre Dame

Four-star wide receiver Deion Colzie commits to Notre Dame

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Colzie was originally committed to the Irish but decommited back in March.

Notre Dame

39 Notre Dame football players not available due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The Notre Dame football team has not practiced since the postponement of the Wake Forest game but the team has resumed conditioning activities

Sports

39 Notre Dame players unavailable due to COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
39 Notre Dame players unavailable due to COVID-19

Latest News

Mlb

Slow start sends White Sox to costly 10-8 loss vs Cubs

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chicago White Sox tumbled out of position for a home playoff series, losing 10-8 to Kris Bryant and the crosstown Cubs

Nfl

Lions snap 11-game losing streak, beat Cardinals 26-23

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Matt Prater made 39-yard field goal as time expired, Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and the Detroit Lions snapped an 11-game losing streak dating to last season by beating the Arizona Cardinals 26-23.

Nfl

Colts defense, Rivers come up big as Colts ground Jets 36-7

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie each returned interceptions for touchdowns and quarterback Philip Rivers became the sixth player in NFL history to throw 400 touchdown passes as the Indianapolis Colts blew out the New York Jets 36-7.

Mlb

Singer, Royals beat Tigers 3-1 in Gordon’s finale

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Brady Singer finished his rookie season with a stellar performance, Alex Gordon wrapped up his long Royals career and Kansas City ended its season with a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

National

Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their grandchild over the weekend in California.

Nfl

Another Falcons collapse: Foles’ 3 TDs lead 30-26 Bears win

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Chicago’s Nick Foles threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to hand the Atlanta Falcons another humiliating defeat, rallying the Bears from a 16-point deficit for a 30-26 victory.