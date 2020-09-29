Nick Foles is Bears starting QB for game against Colts

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has confirmed Nick Foles will start at quarterback Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Nagy on Monday made the announcement after hedging Sunday following the Bears' 30-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Foles had come on in relief of an ineffective Mitchell Trubisky following Blidi Wreh-Wilson’s interception in the third quarter. “He’s our starter moving forward,” Nagy said of Foles.

