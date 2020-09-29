Michigan reports 898 more coronavirus cases, 20* deaths
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 898 more coronavirus cases and 20* more deaths on Tuesday.
*The deaths announced include four identified during a Vital Records review.
There have been 6,751 deaths and 123,633 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Monday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,308* more cases reported. (*Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, September 26.)
Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,968 (+9) confirmed and probable cases.
Cass County has had 17 (+1) deaths and 600 (+6) confirmed and probable cases.
St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 793 (+7) confirmed and probable cases.
You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.
