Michigan reports 898 more coronavirus cases, 20* deaths

*The deaths announced include four identified during a Vital Records review.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 898 more coronavirus cases and 20* more deaths on Tuesday.

There have been 6,751 deaths and 123,633 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,308* more cases reported. (*Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, September 26.)

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,968 (+9) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 17 (+1) deaths and 600 (+6) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 793 (+7) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

