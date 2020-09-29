Medical Moment: Do kids have the answer for COVID treatment?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When it comes to COVID, kids may provide the answer to a treatment.

The story is next in today’s Medical Moment.

According to the CDC, the rate of hospitalization for kids with COVID-19 was 8/100,000, while for adults it was 20 times that.

And as Martie Salt reports, while kids can and do get COVID, a team of researchers is looking into why COVID spares many kids to find a treatment for the disease.

Tmprss2 has been studied in other diseases as well, specifically prostate cancer.

There are already approved drugs that target the protein, so a potential therapy to target COVID can get a faster approval.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.