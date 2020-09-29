Advertisement

Indiana State Police accepting applications for regional dispatcher

(MGN)
(MGN)(KWQC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are accepting applications for a regional dispatcher position at the Toll Road Post in Elkhart County.

Pay starts at $38,532 per year. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plans and accrued time off.

From Indiana State Police Bremen District:

(Bristol, IN)-The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for a Regional Dispatcher position at the Toll Road Post to staff the Regional Dispatch Center that operates out of that facility located at 52422 CR 17. This dispatch center covers the length of the Toll Road as well as the Bremen District. The Bremen District covers Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, and Kosciusko counties.

Primary responsibilities of a dispatcher is to receive, record, and accurately dispatch information to police personnel, other law enforcement agencies and other support services through the use of a Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) System, Records Management System (RMS), Automatic Vehicle Locator (AVL), Geographic Information System (GIS) and other Regional Dispatch Center resources.

A high school diploma or GED equivalent is required as well as the ability to be seated in a confined area for extended periods of time. Two years of public safety communications experience preferred.

Pay starts at $38,532 per year. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plans and accrued time off.

The deadline for applications is Monday October 12, 2020.

For more information on the position and to apply, go to https://www.in.gov/isp/3627.htm (Indiana State Police-Career Opportunities-Civilian Opportunities). Questions should be directed to Brandon P. Lowe, Personnel Officer for the Indiana State Police Human Resources Division at blowe@isp.in.gov or (317) 232-8238

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan

Berrien Springs teen crowned 2020 Miss Blossomtime

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Miss Berrien Springs, Faith Kittleson, was crowned 2020 Miss Blossomtime.

News

South Bend teen fails to appear at sentencing, warrant out for arrest

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A South Bend teen, charged for torturing and killing a puppy in a clothes dryer, failed to appear at his sentencing today.

News

Lakeshore Elementary temporarily closes, one positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Carly Miller
Today is the second day that Stewart Elementary with Lakeshore Public Schools has been closed after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Notre Dame football COVID-19 outbreak caused by pregame events

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
According to ESPN, Kelly said the outbreak stemmed from two events surrounding the Sept. 19 game against South Florida

High School

Plymouth High School football sidelined due to coronavirus

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Plymouth Rockies are now sidelined due to a member of the coaching staff testing positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Police have person of interest in Chrisyah Stephens deadly shooting

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Tuesday marks one month since 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens was shot and killed in a drive-by.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 898 more coronavirus cases, 20* deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
*The deaths announced include four identified during a Vital Records review.

News

Vote delayed on Community Police Review Board

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
A vote to establish a Community Police Review Board was expected to take place at last night’s South Bend Common Council meeting.

Michigan

Another GOP challenge tries to block absentee ballot order

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan’s Democratic secretary of state is being sued by two Republican predecessors after failing to challenge a decision that orders the state to count absentee ballots days after the election.

Indiana

Police search for man with outstanding warrants for rape, child molest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Joaquin Rubio is wanted for outstanding warrants for rape and child molest, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.