Indiana State Police accepting applications for regional dispatcher

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are accepting applications for a regional dispatcher position at the Toll Road Post in Elkhart County.

Pay starts at $38,532 per year. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plans and accrued time off.

From Indiana State Police Bremen District:

(Bristol, IN)-The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for a Regional Dispatcher position at the Toll Road Post to staff the Regional Dispatch Center that operates out of that facility located at 52422 CR 17. This dispatch center covers the length of the Toll Road as well as the Bremen District. The Bremen District covers Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, and Kosciusko counties.

Primary responsibilities of a dispatcher is to receive, record, and accurately dispatch information to police personnel, other law enforcement agencies and other support services through the use of a Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) System, Records Management System (RMS), Automatic Vehicle Locator (AVL), Geographic Information System (GIS) and other Regional Dispatch Center resources.

A high school diploma or GED equivalent is required as well as the ability to be seated in a confined area for extended periods of time. Two years of public safety communications experience preferred.

Pay starts at $38,532 per year. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plans and accrued time off.

The deadline for applications is Monday October 12, 2020.

For more information on the position and to apply, go to https://www.in.gov/isp/3627.htm (Indiana State Police-Career Opportunities-Civilian Opportunities). Questions should be directed to Brandon P. Lowe, Personnel Officer for the Indiana State Police Human Resources Division at blowe@isp.in.gov or (317) 232-8238

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.