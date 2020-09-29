Indiana reports 761 more cases of coronavirus, 20 new deaths

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 761 more coronavirus cases and 20 more deaths on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,385 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 119,066 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 879 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths and 921 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 1,155 more cases were reported.

Friday: 18 more coronavirus deaths and 1,195 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 17 more coronavirus deaths and 920 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 10 more coronavirus deaths and 728 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 6,679 (+60) cases and 118 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,734 (+29) cases and 112 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,519 (+28) cases and 41 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,271 (+12) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,021 (+6) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 647 (+3) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 273 (+2) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 246 (+1) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 114 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

