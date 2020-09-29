Indiana casino executive charged in illegal campaign scheme

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A top executive of an Indiana casino company that is building a new $400 million casino in Gary has been indicted on federal charges of illegally funneling campaign contributions to a former state lawmaker’s unsuccessful congressional campaign.

The indictment announced Tuesday charges Spectacle Entertainment vice president John Keeler and former Republican Sen. Brent Waltz of Greenwood with taking part in a scheme to boost Waltz’s 2016 campaign.

Keeler and Waltz didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

Indianapolis-based Spectacle says Keeler has taken administrative leave and “is presumed innocent.”

The Indiana Gaming Commission this spring forced Keeler and another Spectacle executive to give up their ownership stake in a planned new Terre Haute casino.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)