Advertisement

Indiana casino executive charged in illegal campaign scheme

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A top executive of an Indiana casino company that is building a new $400 million casino in Gary has been indicted on federal charges of illegally funneling campaign contributions to a former state lawmaker’s unsuccessful congressional campaign.

The indictment announced Tuesday charges Spectacle Entertainment vice president John Keeler and former Republican Sen. Brent Waltz of Greenwood with taking part in a scheme to boost Waltz’s 2016 campaign.

Keeler and Waltz didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

Indianapolis-based Spectacle says Keeler has taken administrative leave and “is presumed innocent.”

The Indiana Gaming Commission this spring forced Keeler and another Spectacle executive to give up their ownership stake in a planned new Terre Haute casino.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

A significant cool-down in store for the end of this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
A slow and steady warm-up brings Michiana temperatures into the low 60s this afternoon.

News

South Bend School Board votes in favor of reopening plan

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The South Bend Community School Board has voted in favor of a school reopening plan.

News

Local Race to Save Lives for suicide awareness, prevention happening virtually

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
The annual Race to Save Lives and Walk of Hope is taking place virtually. It raises money for suicide prevention and awareness.

News

Husband of shooting victim speaks out; says justice system failed

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Justin Sanchez lost the love of his life last Friday in a tragedy he says never should have happened.

Latest News

Forecast

Fall-like weather for a while

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
ROLLERCOASTER RIDE... But overall, definitely fall-like over the next 10 days, as all of these high temperatures are below normal. This is the "change" in the weather we've been talking about since early last week. And the chilliest air continues to look like it will be this Friday, so get ready for your first "cold" high school football evening. There are also some additional chances for light rain, with the best chance coming Thursday and Thursday night. A bit of a warming trend early next week, but most indications are that it turns chilly again after that...

News

Notre Dame president apologizes after not wearing mask at SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
"I know many of you have read about the White House ceremony I recently attended. I write to express my regret for certain choices I made that day and for failing to lead as I should have."

News

Man charged in deadly shooting appears in court

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man charged in a deadly shooting last year in South Bend appeared in court for a pre-trial conference.

Indiana

Suspect in deadly Michigan City shooting arrested

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The suspect involved in a deadly shooting last month in Michigan City has been arrested.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Stocking your medicine cabinet during COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
With the spike in coronavirus cases and flu season starting, experts say we’re heading into a difficult fall and winter. But what supplies do you need to prepare?

Education

Middlebury Community Schools ending virtual learning for elementary school students

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
A letter sent to parents last Wednesday from Middlebury Community School Superintendent Jane Allen says any parent who does not wish to have their child return to in-person learning will have to withdraw their child from school.