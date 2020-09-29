Four-star wide receiver Deion Colzie commits to Notre Dame

ATHENS, Ga. (WNDU) - On Monday, the fifth ranked Fighting Irish landed a four-star wide receiver.

Athens Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie has committed to the Fighting Irish. Colzie is from Athens, Georgia so Notre Dame steals a highly touted prospect from the Georgia Bulldogs' backyard.

Colzie was originally committed to the Irish but decommited back in March to make sure he made the right decision. The decision remains the same, he will play for Notre Dame.

According to 247sports composite rankings, Colzie is the 84th best high school recruit and the 14th best wide receiver in the Class of 2021.

