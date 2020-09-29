Advertisement

Former Domer Chris Quinn to coach in NBA Finals for Miami Heat

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ORLANDO (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame men’s basketball player Chris Quinn is going to the NBA Finals.

The two-time Notre Dame captain has been an assistant coach for the Miami Heat organization since 2014. Quinn also played for the Heat from 2006-2010.

Quinn and the Miami Heat do have a mighty challenge on their hands. Standing in Miami’s way is LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is Wednesday Night. That will be a 9 PM tip on ABC.

