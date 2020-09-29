Advertisement

Chilly end of the week

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COLDEST AIR ON FRIDAY... As we’ve been telling you for a week now, the coldest day of this shot of Canadian air will come on Friday. I’m still expecting a high of only 51 that day, despite a normal in the upper 60s. It will remain chilly through the weekend, then become milder early next week, with more chilly air likely later next week. We could see a shower in some areas Wednesday afternoon. A much better chance for showers will come on Thursday afternoon and evening. Maybe a shower Friday, with another better chance on Sunday...

Tonight: Partly cloudy early, then clear and cool. Low: 48, Wind: SW 6-12

Wednesday: Partly sunny and breezy...a chance for an afternoon shower in spots. High: 65, Wind: W 12-22

Wednesday night: Variably cloudy and chilly. Low: 46

Thursday: Clouds and a bit of sun...good chance for showers, especially in the afternoon. High: 55

Latest News

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

A significant cool-down in store for the end of this week

Updated: 9 hours ago
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
A slow and steady warm-up brings Michiana temperatures into the low 60s this afternoon.

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman First Alert Weather 9-29-2020 WNDU

Updated: 9 hours ago
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman has your First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Fall-like weather for a while

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
ROLLERCOASTER RIDE... But overall, definitely fall-like over the next 10 days, as all of these high temperatures are below normal. This is the "change" in the weather we've been talking about since early last week. And the chilliest air continues to look like it will be this Friday, so get ready for your first "cold" high school football evening. There are also some additional chances for light rain, with the best chance coming Thursday and Thursday night. A bit of a warming trend early next week, but most indications are that it turns chilly again after that...

Latest News

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT

News

First raindrops in 14 days finally land in Michiana

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Dangerous swimming conditions on Lake Michigan

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman First Alert Forecast WNDU 9-28-2020

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT
Dangerous swimming conditions on Lake Michigan with rain showers and a strong northwest breeze

First Alert Weather

We love Napoleon; WNDU 16 Morning News Now Kimberly Newman 9-28-2020

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT
Napoleon the French Bulldog

First Alert Weather

Matt Preview WNDU

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT

Forecast

Showers moving into Michiana, Steadier rain will likely continue through much of Monday

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Showers are on the doorstep for many here in Michiana. Overnight Sunday into Monday a steadier and at times heavier rain will move in. This will bring the first of a few changes to Michiana. Shower chances through the week with temperatures dropping into the 50s by the end of the work week.