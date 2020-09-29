Chilly end of the week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COLDEST AIR ON FRIDAY... As we’ve been telling you for a week now, the coldest day of this shot of Canadian air will come on Friday. I’m still expecting a high of only 51 that day, despite a normal in the upper 60s. It will remain chilly through the weekend, then become milder early next week, with more chilly air likely later next week. We could see a shower in some areas Wednesday afternoon. A much better chance for showers will come on Thursday afternoon and evening. Maybe a shower Friday, with another better chance on Sunday...

Tonight: Partly cloudy early, then clear and cool. Low: 48, Wind: SW 6-12

Wednesday: Partly sunny and breezy...a chance for an afternoon shower in spots. High: 65, Wind: W 12-22

Wednesday night: Variably cloudy and chilly. Low: 46

Thursday: Clouds and a bit of sun...good chance for showers, especially in the afternoon. High: 55

