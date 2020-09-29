Berrien Springs teen crowned 2020 Miss Blossomtime
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - It was a Blossomtime Pageant like no other this past weekend, when Miss Berrien Springs, Faith Kittleson, was crowned 2020 Miss Blossomtime.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pageant was delayed six months and held outdoors under a tent at the golf club at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor.
And a fun fact about Faith Kittleson, she was the kicker on the Berrien Springs High School football team last season.
Our sports director Mark Skol Jr. did a feature piece on her last season.
She was also a star on the girls soccer team.
