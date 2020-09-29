Berrien Springs teen crowned 2020 Miss Blossomtime

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - It was a Blossomtime Pageant like no other this past weekend, when Miss Berrien Springs, Faith Kittleson, was crowned 2020 Miss Blossomtime.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pageant was delayed six months and held outdoors under a tent at the golf club at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor.

And a fun fact about Faith Kittleson, she was the kicker on the Berrien Springs High School football team last season.

Our sports director Mark Skol Jr. did a feature piece on her last season.

She was also a star on the girls soccer team.

