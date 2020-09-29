A significant cool-down in store for the end of this week

TODAY:

A chilly start! Wake-up temperatures in the middle 40s with clear skies. Sunrise is at 7:41am. A slow and steady warm-up brings Michiana temperatures into the low 60s this afternoon. Thicker cloud cover develops, limiting afternoon sunshine. A few light sprinkles possible, but very little rainfall, otherwise.

Another HIGH Swimming Danger in effect today. Experts urge people to stay out of the water at LaPorte and Berrien County beaches.

TONIGHT:

Another cold night. Partly cloudy skies with dry conditions. Lows in the upper 40s.

TOMORROW:

Showers on the radar mainly after 1pm. Rain will linger in Michigan for most of the day with a few rogue showers making it south into Indiana. Highs reach the middle 60s before temperatures drop into the 50s for the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.