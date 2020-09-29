Advertisement

A significant cool-down in store for the end of this week

High waves on Lake Michigan
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TODAY:

A chilly start! Wake-up temperatures in the middle 40s with clear skies. Sunrise is at 7:41am. A slow and steady warm-up brings Michiana temperatures into the low 60s this afternoon. Thicker cloud cover develops, limiting afternoon sunshine. A few light sprinkles possible, but very little rainfall, otherwise.

Another HIGH Swimming Danger in effect today. Experts urge people to stay out of the water at LaPorte and Berrien County beaches.

TONIGHT:

Another cold night. Partly cloudy skies with dry conditions. Lows in the upper 40s.

TOMORROW:

Showers on the radar mainly after 1pm. Rain will linger in Michigan for most of the day with a few rogue showers making it south into Indiana. Highs reach the middle 60s before temperatures drop into the 50s for the remainder of the week.

South Bend School Board votes in favor of reopening plan

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The South Bend Community School Board has voted in favor of a school reopening plan.

Local Race to Save Lives for suicide awareness, prevention happening virtually

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
The annual Race to Save Lives and Walk of Hope is taking place virtually. It raises money for suicide prevention and awareness.

Husband of shooting victim speaks out; says justice system failed

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Justin Sanchez lost the love of his life last Friday in a tragedy he says never should have happened.

Fall-like weather for a while

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
ROLLERCOASTER RIDE... But overall, definitely fall-like over the next 10 days, as all of these high temperatures are below normal. This is the "change" in the weather we've been talking about since early last week. And the chilliest air continues to look like it will be this Friday, so get ready for your first "cold" high school football evening. There are also some additional chances for light rain, with the best chance coming Thursday and Thursday night. A bit of a warming trend early next week, but most indications are that it turns chilly again after that...

Notre Dame president apologizes after not wearing mask at SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
"I know many of you have read about the White House ceremony I recently attended. I write to express my regret for certain choices I made that day and for failing to lead as I should have."

Man charged in deadly shooting appears in court

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man charged in a deadly shooting last year in South Bend appeared in court for a pre-trial conference.

Suspect in deadly Michigan City shooting arrested

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The suspect involved in a deadly shooting last month in Michigan City has been arrested.

Medical Moment: Stocking your medicine cabinet during COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
With the spike in coronavirus cases and flu season starting, experts say we’re heading into a difficult fall and winter. But what supplies do you need to prepare?

Middlebury Community Schools ending virtual learning for elementary school students

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
A letter sent to parents last Wednesday from Middlebury Community School Superintendent Jane Allen says any parent who does not wish to have their child return to in-person learning will have to withdraw their child from school.

Benton Harbor teen named ‘Midwest Youth of the Year’

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Tékeidra will represent the entire Midwest region, along with a $20,000 dollar college scholarship.