University Park Mall shooter arraigned

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The suspect in the fatal University Park Mall shooting has turned himself in.

21-year-old Dazhon Howard was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail last night.

Howard appeared before a judge today for an arraignment hearing.

He’s been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Delaney Crosby at University Park Mall on Sept. 12.

