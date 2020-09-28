Suspect in deadly Michigan City shooting arrested
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The suspect involved in a deadly shooting last month in Michigan City has been arrested.
19-year-old Demario Williams-Anderson of Michigan City was arrested on Friday.
He is the suspect in a shooting that resulted in the death of Darius Mitchell at the Pinetree Court Apartment Complex back on Aug. 11.
Authorities say that Williams-Anderson fled to Indianapolis.
He is currently being held in the LaPorte County Jail and will appear in court tomorrow.
