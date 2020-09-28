South Bend Mayor James Mueller gets married, Buttigieg officiates

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller married Kellye Mitros on Saturday, and former South Bend mayor and friend Pete Buttigieg officiated the ceremony.

From Director of Communications Caleb Bauer:

Mayor James Mueller and Kellye Mitros were wed on Saturday at Island Park at the Century Center, with former South Bend Mayor and friend Pete Buttigieg officiating. The ceremony was small, with 20 immediate family members and 4 close friends in attendance. The event was outdoors, socially distanced, and masks were required when distance could not be maintained. The couple will have a larger celebration and a honeymoon at a later date. The Mayor won’t be taking any time off this week as it’s currently City budget season and there’s a Common Council meeting tonight.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.