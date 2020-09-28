Slow start sends White Sox to costly 10-8 loss vs Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago White Sox tumbled out of position for a home playoff series, losing 10-8 to Kris Bryant and the crosstown Cubs.

The White Sox finished the season with seven losses in eight games to go from first in the AL Central to the seventh seed for their first playoff appearance since 2008.

Bryant, Billy Hamilton and David Bote homered for the NL Central champion Cubs, and Adbert Alzolay struck out a career-high eight in five effective innings.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/27/2020 8:27:04 PM (GMT -4:00)