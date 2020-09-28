Michigan reports 1,308* more coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 1,308* more coronavirus cases and 8 more deaths on Monday.

* Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, September 26. Over the two days, the average number of new confirmed cases is 654 per day.

There have been 6,731 deaths and 122,735 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,959 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 594 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 786 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.