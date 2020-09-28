Medical Moment: Stocking your medicine cabinet during COVID-19
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the spike in coronavirus cases and flu season starting, experts say we’re heading into a difficult fall and winter.
But what supplies do you need to prepare?
The shutdown left many Americans scrambling to get their much-needed medications, medical devices, and equipment.
So, as Martie Salt reports, what should you stock up on during this crisis?
Experts say you should also have at least a 30-day supply of prescription medicines, if you take any.
