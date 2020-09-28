Man killed in dispute over line at Michigan haunted house
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - Police say a dispute over cutting in line led to a fatal shooting outside a popular haunted house in southeastern Michigan.
Investigators were looking for a suspect Monday after the early Sunday shooting at Erebus in Pontiac.
The victim was a 29-year-old man from Detroit.
The Oakland County sheriff’s office says shots were fired after two men arguing over a spot in line went back to their vehicles.
A witness says a blue sedan fled the scene at high speed.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)