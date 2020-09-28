Man charged in deadly shooting appears in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man charged in a deadly shooting last year in South Bend appeared in court for a pre-trial conference.

Kyle Doroszko is accused of murder in the death of 19-year-old Traychon Taylor.

The shooting happened on April 28, 2019 outside of Frank’s Place.

Court documents claim the incident was a drug deal gone wrong.

His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 19.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.