Man charged in deadly shooting appears in court
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man charged in a deadly shooting last year in South Bend appeared in court for a pre-trial conference.
Kyle Doroszko is accused of murder in the death of 19-year-old Traychon Taylor.
The shooting happened on April 28, 2019 outside of Frank’s Place.
Court documents claim the incident was a drug deal gone wrong.
His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 19.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.