Local Race to Save Lives for suicide awareness, prevention happening virtually

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Race to Save Lives and Walk of Hope is happening virtually due to the pandemic, and it benefits the Suicide Prevention Center - an arm of United Health Services.

“[The race and walk] helps us in terms of outreach, education, information, trying to get rid of the stigma that’s associated with suicide and suicide prevention,” explained Kent Laudeman, Director of the Suicide Prevention Center.

One of this year’s participants is Deanna McCool, whose daughter Anna, 17, died by suicide in 2018. A brilliant young woman, Anna played the flute in the South Bend Youth Symphony and struggled with mental health issues for several years.

“Even though she was being helped - we took her to psychiatrists and psychologists - she still felt like suicide was her way out,” McCool said.

Like Laudeman, McCool believes there needs to be more discussion about suicide to eradicate the stigma.

“Just because you talk about it won’t make it more prevalent,” she said.

Laudeman added that it’s a hope suicide can be discussed conversationally so that a tragedy can be prevented.

“We talk about cancer. We talk about health issues to include heart issues, diabetes, et cetera, and we really should be able to do the same thing as far as suicide prevention is concerned,” he said.

Click here to register for the virtual Race to Save Lives and Walk of Hope. Registration ends October 15th.

If you or someone you know is in distress and is considering suicide, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a free, 24/7 resource. You can reach the Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or visit the website.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.