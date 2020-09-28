Lions snap 11-game losing streak, beat Cardinals 26-23

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Matt Prater made 39-yard field goal as time expired, Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and the Detroit Lions snapped an 11-game losing streak dating to last season by beating the Arizona Cardinals 26-23.

It was Prater’s 15th game-winning kick with less than 2 minutes to play in the fourth quarter or overtime.

Arizona’s Kyler Murray threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns, but also had three costly interceptions.

Duron Harmon, Jamie Collins and rookie Jeff Okudah had Detroit’s picks.

DeAndre Hopkins caught 10 passes for 137 yards and Andy Isabella had two TD receptions for the Cardinals.

