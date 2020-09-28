Advertisement

Indiana reports 879 more cases of coronavirus, 11 new deaths

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.1%.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.1%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 879 more coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,365 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 118,322 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths and 921 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 1,155 more cases were reported.

Friday: 18 more coronavirus deaths and 1,195 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 17 more coronavirus deaths and 920 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 10 more coronavirus deaths and 728 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths and 652 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 6,619 (+43) cases and 118 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,707 (+41) cases and 111 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,491 (+19) cases and 41 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,259 (+11) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,015 (+3) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 640 (+1) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 271 (+4) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 244 (+3) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 114 (+1) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Federal judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge in Philadelphia joined others Monday in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent cuts that critics say are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential election.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1,308* more coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 1,308* more coronavirus cases and 8 more deaths on Monday.

National Politics

US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans to announce Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Coronavirus

Hotel workers struggle amid COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Hotel employees are getting hit hard as coronavirus-related layoffs and furloughs continue.

Latest News

Coronavirus

As suicides rise, Army brass reassessing outreach

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
On top of the pressure of nearly two decades of war, virus-related isolation, financial disruptions, remote schooling and loss of child care all happening almost overnight has strained troops and families.

Coronavirus

India’s confirmed coronavirus tally reaches 6 million cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Health Ministry reported 82,170 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the overall total to 6,074,703.

National

Mother of SC teacher who died from COVID-19 dies of virus complications weeks after daughter

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
Shirley Bannister had lost her daughter Demi on Sept. 7 and was put in the hospital because of COVID-19 a couple of days later, a family member said.

National

Mother, daughter die of COVID-19 weeks apart

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The mother of teacher who died from COVID-19 dies weeks after her daughter.

National

Separated by COVID-19 restrictions, dad supports son with cancer through silly dances

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Because of COVID-19 rules, only one of the 14-year-old's parents is allowed in the hospital while he receives treatment for leukemia.

Coronavirus

Dad dances outside hospital to cheer up, connect with son during chemo

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KTVT Staff
Because of COVID-19 rules, only one of the 14-year-old's parents is allowed in the hospital while he receives treatment for leukemia.