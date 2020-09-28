Advertisement

Husband of shooting victim speaks out; says justice system failed

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Justin Sanchez lost the love of his life last Friday in a tragedy he says never should have happened.

“I call her every break [when I’m] at work,” Sanchez said.

Just an hour after Sanchez got off the phone with his wife, Noria, she was dead.

Officials arrested 37 year old Kalekeni Lindeire for Noria’s murder and attempted homicide of Noria’s sister and Lindeire’s ex-girlfriend.

Noria was a fierce protector of her younger sister, who had recently broken up with Lindeire.

“She said we would do it the right way to get charges pressed and restraining order,” Sanchez said.

But Lindeires actions become increasingly dangerous.

Sanchez says while they waited for the justice system to intervene, he told his wife and sister in law to get a weapon to protect themselves.

On Friday afternoon, the sisters were on their way to purchase bullets, when they encountered Lindeire waiting for them.

That’s when police say Lindeire fired several shots at Noria’s vehicle, striking Noria and her sister in the passenger seat.

“Your system is to protect and serve but nothing has been protected,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez now wears his wife’s wedding rings around his neck, a painful reminder of tragedy that never should have happened.

“The last thing I said to my wife was, ‘I love you and I’ll see you tonight,’" Sanchez said.

