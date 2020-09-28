Advertisement

Humane Society of Elkhart County’s “Best in Show” goes virtual

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The 3rd annual “Best in Show” is underway at the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

The fundraiser is usually held at the Crystal Ballroom, but it’s virtual this year because of the pandemic.

You can head to elkharthumanesociety.org, scroll through the list of pet celebrities and vote for your favorite one.

Votes cost $1 and the money helps support HSEC.

“The shelter does a lot of good things,” said Kim Welch, co-chair of “Best in Show”. “We’re not just a dog pound so to speak, but we do a lot of good things in the community, so we need the support.”

You have until October 8th to cast your vote.

Latest News

Michigan

Man killed in dispute over line at Michigan haunted house

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say a dispute over cutting in line led to a fatal shooting outside a popular haunted house in southeastern Michigan.

News

First raindrops in 14 days finally land in Michiana

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Dangerous swimming conditions on Lake Michigan

News

South Bend Police Department is looking for new recruits

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The South Bend Police Department is looking to add new officers to its police force.

News

South Bend Police Department is looking for new recruits

Updated: 10 hours ago
The South Bend Police Department is looking to add new officers to its police force.

Latest News

Indiana

Dazhon Howard turns himself in for University Park Mall shooting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Dazhon Howard turned himself in to police Sunday night for his involvement in University Park Mall shooting back on Sept. 12.

Indiana

High-speed pursuit ends with officer-involved shooting

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A high-speed chase in western Indiana involving a stolen car ended with the shooting of a Wisconsin man.

Indiana

Gary police shoot, wound gunman shooting another man

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Gary have shot and wounded a man after seeing him shoot and kill another man.

News

Operation Ramp it Up build 100th ramp for veterans in Elkhart

Updated: 16 hours ago
This makes 100 total completed projects in 18 states across the country for the non-profit over the course of seven years.

National

Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their grandchild over the weekend in California.

Making A Difference

Operation Ramp it Up builds 100th ramp for Elkhart veteran

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Veteran Paul VanDeMark needs a little more help moving around these days, and he isn’t the only one in his household that could use some support. Operation Ramp it Up is reporting for duty to make everyday challenges easier.