Humane Society of Elkhart County’s “Best in Show” goes virtual

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The 3rd annual “Best in Show” is underway at the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

The fundraiser is usually held at the Crystal Ballroom, but it’s virtual this year because of the pandemic.

You can head to elkharthumanesociety.org, scroll through the list of pet celebrities and vote for your favorite one.

Votes cost $1 and the money helps support HSEC.

“The shelter does a lot of good things,” said Kim Welch, co-chair of “Best in Show”. “We’re not just a dog pound so to speak, but we do a lot of good things in the community, so we need the support.”

You have until October 8th to cast your vote.