High-speed pursuit ends with officer-involved shooting

CLINTON, Ind. (AP) - A high-speed chase in western Indiana involving a stolen car ended with the shooting of a Wisconsin man.

State police say 23-year-old Omaree Shay Roby of Milwaukee, carjacked a vehicle in Evansville and was traveling at a high rate of speed in Terre Haute when a Vigo County sheriff’s deputy began chasing him.

Police say the ensuing pursuit continued into Vermillion County, reaching speeds of 120 mph before Roby drove over a tire-deflation device, flattening the driver’s-side tires.

Roby began shooting at officers before losing control of the stolen vehicle and leaving the highway.

He exited the vehicle brandishing a handgun and fired at officers who returned fire. He’s been hospitalized.

9/27/2020 4:01:47 PM (GMT -4:00)