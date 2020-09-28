Advertisement

First raindrops in 14 days finally land in Michiana

Tracking showers Monday before a brief warm-up takes hold
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY:

Few showers on and off through the course of your Monday. Nearly one half inch of rainfall with cloudy skies. Heavier rain in the morning, becoming more scattered later this afternoon. A cool breeze; Winds from the northwest up to 15mph. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan for swimmers and boaters.

TONIGHT:

Isolated rain shower chances left through the overnight hours. Lows in the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW:

A little burst of warmth with partly cloudy skies. We’re mainly dry throughout the day with a light breeze from the west. High temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

