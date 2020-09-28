Advertisement

Fall-like weather for a while

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ROLLERCOASTER RIDE... But overall, definitely fall-like over the next 10 days, as all of these high temperatures are below normal. This is the “change” in the weather we’ve been talking about since early last week. And the chilliest air continues to look like it will be this Friday, so get ready for your first “cold” high school football evening. There are also some additional chances for light rain, with the best chance coming Thursday and Thursday night. A bit of a warming trend early next week, but most indications are that it turns chilly again after that...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and cooler with an evening shower in some areas. Low: 46, Wind: W 5-10

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds and cool. High: 62, Wind: W 6-12

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy...maybe a shower. Low: 48

Wednesday: Partly sunny and comfortable...chance of a shower late in the day. High: 65

