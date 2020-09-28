Elkhart police looking for fraud suspects

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects.

The suspects are wanted for check fraud.

Police have provided security camera photos, including the faces of the suspects and the vehicle they were driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email tips@elkhartpolice.org.

Check fraud suspects' vehicle (Elkhart Police Department)

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.