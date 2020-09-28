Advertisement

Elkhart police looking for fraud suspects

Check fraud suspects
Check fraud suspects(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects.

The suspects are wanted for check fraud.

Police have provided security camera photos, including the faces of the suspects and the vehicle they were driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email tips@elkhartpolice.org.

Check fraud suspects' vehicle
Check fraud suspects' vehicle(Elkhart Police Department)

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University Park Mall shooter arraigned

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The suspect in the fatal University Park Mall shooting has turned himself in.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1,308* more coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 1,308* more coronavirus cases and 8 more deaths on Monday.

News

South Bend Mayor James Mueller gets married, Buttigieg officiates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend Mayor James Mueller married Kellye Mitros on Saturday, and former South Bend mayor and friend Pete Buttigieg officiated the ceremony.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 879 more cases of coronavirus, 11 new deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.1%.

Latest News

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Michigan

Attorney General Dana Nessel opens investigation into Unlock Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Residents said they were told the petitions were to support LGBTQ rights, for medical marijuana initiatives or to help small businesses, among other things.

Michigan

DNR can’t check as many deer for chronic wasting disease

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan wildlife officials say they won’t be able to check as many deer for chronic wasting disease during the upcoming hunting season.

News

University Park Mall shooter arraigned

Updated: 4 hours ago
University Park Mall shooter arraigned

Michigan

Man killed in dispute over line at Michigan haunted house

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say a dispute over cutting in line led to a fatal shooting outside a popular haunted house in southeastern Michigan.

News

Humane Society of Elkhart County’s “Best in Show” goes virtual

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The 3rd annual "Best in Show" is underway at the Humane Society of Elkhart County.