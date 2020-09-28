Advertisement

DNR can’t check as many deer for chronic wasting disease

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan wildlife officials say they won’t be able to check as many deer for chronic wasting disease during the upcoming hunting season.

The state Department of Natural Resources says it’s facing staff and financial shortages as well as challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

Deer heads from certain sections of six counties will be accepted for testing from Oct. 3 to Jan. 4.

Those counties are Jackson, Isabella, Gratiot, Delta, Dickinson and Menominee.

Deer heads from Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kent and Montcalm counties will be accepted for state testing only from Nov. 15-18.

