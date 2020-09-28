DNR can’t check as many deer for chronic wasting disease

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan wildlife officials say they won’t be able to check as many deer for chronic wasting disease during the upcoming hunting season.

The state Department of Natural Resources says it’s facing staff and financial shortages as well as challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

Deer heads from certain sections of six counties will be accepted for testing from Oct. 3 to Jan. 4.

Those counties are Jackson, Isabella, Gratiot, Delta, Dickinson and Menominee.

Deer heads from Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kent and Montcalm counties will be accepted for state testing only from Nov. 15-18.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)