Dazhon Howard turns himself in for University Park Mall shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dazhon Howard turned himself in to police Sunday night for his involvement in University Park Mall shooting back on Sept. 12.

Howard was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail and will be held without bond until his court appearance.

On Sept. 12, police say Howard shot and killed Delaney Crosby inside of the mall.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday, Sept. 28 for his arraignment.

Howard was charged with Murder and Felony Firearm Sentencing Enhancement back on Sept. 17.

