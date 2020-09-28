Advertisement

Colts defense, Rivers come up big as Colts ground Jets 36-7

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie each returned interceptions for touchdowns and quarterback Philip Rivers became the sixth player in NFL history to throw 400 touchdown passes as the Indianapolis Colts blew out the New York Jets 36-7.

It marked the first time in nearly 50 years that the Colts ran back two interceptions for scores in one game.

The last time it happened was Oct. 18, 1970, also against the Jets.

Rivers also became the sixth NFL player to throw for 60,000 yards, moved past Dan Marino for fifth all-time in completions and broke a tie with Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 on the career victory list.

The Jets are 0-3 for the second straight season.

