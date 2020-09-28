Benton Harbor teen named ‘Midwest Youth of the Year’

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A teen from the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor was named Midwest Youth of the Year after surpassing the local and state level of her Youth of the Year journey.

Take a listen to her emotional response as she heard the news:

“I would like to thank my village of Benton Harbor. And I don’t just mean my family, I mean my teen center staff, my friends, my peers, because they never let me give up on myself,” she said.

Tékeidra will represent the entire Midwest region, along with a $20,000 dollar college scholarship.

She will continue to vie for the national title this fall.

And from all of us here at 16 News Now, congratulations!

