39 Notre Dame football players not available due to COVID-19

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Notre Dame announced 39 football players are not playing due to COVID-19.

Notre Dame was supposed to play Wake Forest this past weekend, but after 23 players were named unavailable after COVID-19 tests the game got pushed back to December.

The Notre Dame football team has not practiced since the postponement of the Wake Forest game but the team has resumed conditioning activities.

After testing 273 student athletes from Tuesday to Sunday of last week, there are 18 positive cases in the Notre Dame football program.

As of Monday a total of 25 players are in isolation, with 14 others in quarantine as a result of being in close contact. There is no information on what this means for the Florida State game scheduled on October 10th.

