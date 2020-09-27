Advertisement

Warm and dry start to Sunday, changes on the way with shower chances Sunday evening

Big changes to our weather pattern as the warm and dry spell we have been under will finally be broken. Cooler and more unsettled weather moving in with showers possible as early as Sunday afternoon. We head down into the lower 50s by the end of the week.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday will remain dry for much of the day. Shower chances will increase in the afternoon with most of the steadier rain holding off until late in the evening and overnight. It will be another warm day in Michiana with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s with a stiff breeze out of the Southwest. The cold front that will bring us rain Sunday evening will keep showers around for much of the day on Monday. The first half of Monday will feature the best chances for widespread shower activity and even a few heavier pockets of rain. Then in the afternoon leftover showers or sprinkles will be hanging around. Temperatures will remain cooler to start the work week, only getting into the middle 60s.

Isolated showers could be present through Tuesday morning before we begin to dry out. Temperatures will hover in the middle 60s through the middle of the week. Then the approach of another cold front Thursday will lead to more shower chances through Friday and another drop in temperatures. We will likely bottom out with our high temperatures only getting into the lower 50s on Friday. Then by the weekend we gradually warm to near 60. Scattered chances of showers will continue to be present in Michiana through the end of the week and the second half of next weekend.

SUNDAY: A few peaks of sunshine early. Increasing clouds through the day with showers possible later in the afternoon. Staying warm and breezy. High of 78.

SUNDAY NIGHT: We cool off with the showers overnight. Damp and breezy with a few heavier pockets or rain possible. Low of 56.

MONDAY: Showers likely to persist through at least the first half of the day. Heavier pockets of rain are possible. Then we are left with a few showers later in the day, a few peaks of sunshine are also likely in afternoon. Cooler. High of 64.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and sprinkles. Very cool evening with breezy conditions. Low of 50.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 82

Saturday’s Low: 61

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Sunday AM Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Increasing clouds with showers possible by Sunday afternoon, more changes on the way

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Summer-like weather is moving out as changes are coming to Michiana. The clouds will increase with chances of showers by Sunday afternoon. A cold front will move through bringing in the start of a chilly, more fall-like pattern by Monday.

First Alert Weather

Saturday PM Weather WNDU

Updated: 15 hours ago

Forecast

First official weekend of fall feels more like summer with changes in store for us next week

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Michiana will see temperatures in the low 80s this weekend with lots of sunshine to go around. Then a pattern swing into next week. Unsettled with chances for rain throughout the week and temperatures getting up only into the 50s for highs by the middle of next week.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Friday PM Weather WNDU

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT

News

Picture perfect finish to the workweek

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Several days without rain before showers return on Sunday evening.

Forecast

BIG Changes Next Week...

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
COLDER AIR COMES AND HOLDS NEXT WEEK... We have 2, and if we're lucky 3, more nice sunny days here in Michiana. There is a chance for a shower or thundershower on Sunday, but it still looks pretty warm. Monday will begin to turn cooler. Then, the chilly air comes blasting in for the rest of next week, and probably through next weekend. At times it will be downright cold for this time of the year. I also expect an occasional chance for rain next week with a lot of clouds overall...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT

News

Hazy sunshine and dry weather into the weekend

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Gorgeous weather from beginning to end. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees.

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman First Alert Forecast WNDU 9-24-2020

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT
Hazy sunshine and dry weather into the weekend