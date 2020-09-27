Warm and dry start to Sunday, changes on the way with shower chances Sunday evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday will remain dry for much of the day. Shower chances will increase in the afternoon with most of the steadier rain holding off until late in the evening and overnight. It will be another warm day in Michiana with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s with a stiff breeze out of the Southwest. The cold front that will bring us rain Sunday evening will keep showers around for much of the day on Monday. The first half of Monday will feature the best chances for widespread shower activity and even a few heavier pockets of rain. Then in the afternoon leftover showers or sprinkles will be hanging around. Temperatures will remain cooler to start the work week, only getting into the middle 60s.

Isolated showers could be present through Tuesday morning before we begin to dry out. Temperatures will hover in the middle 60s through the middle of the week. Then the approach of another cold front Thursday will lead to more shower chances through Friday and another drop in temperatures. We will likely bottom out with our high temperatures only getting into the lower 50s on Friday. Then by the weekend we gradually warm to near 60. Scattered chances of showers will continue to be present in Michiana through the end of the week and the second half of next weekend.

SUNDAY: A few peaks of sunshine early. Increasing clouds through the day with showers possible later in the afternoon. Staying warm and breezy. High of 78.

SUNDAY NIGHT: We cool off with the showers overnight. Damp and breezy with a few heavier pockets or rain possible. Low of 56.

MONDAY: Showers likely to persist through at least the first half of the day. Heavier pockets of rain are possible. Then we are left with a few showers later in the day, a few peaks of sunshine are also likely in afternoon. Cooler. High of 64.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and sprinkles. Very cool evening with breezy conditions. Low of 50.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 82

Saturday’s Low: 61

Precipitation: 0.00″

