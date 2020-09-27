Advertisement

Tigers use big first inning to edge Royals 4-3

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Niko Goodrum and Austin Romine keyed a three-run first inning and the Detroit Tigers edged the Kansas City Royals 4-3.

Detroit got to Kansas City right-hander Carlos Hernandez on Goodrum’s RBI single and Romine followed with a two-run double.

Willi Castro’s RBI single in the second made it 4-1.

Adalberto Mondesi drove in two runs for Kansas City with a homer and a double.

Matthew Boyd (3-7) pitched six innings, allowing five hits and three runs with three strikeouts for Detroit.

The Tigers' bullpen tossed three shutout innings.

Bryan Garcia pitched the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/26/2020 10:50:26 PM (GMT -4:00)

Latest News

Mlb

Keller, Mondesi carry Royals past Tigers 3-2

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Tigers have lost eight of nine

Mlb

Darvish, five homers lead Cubs past fading White Sox 10-0

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings for his NL-leading eighth win.

High School

Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores from Sept. 25

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr. and 16 News Now
Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan for Friday, Sept. 25.

Sports

Friday Night Football 2020 - Sept. 25, Part 1

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT
Friday Night Football 2020 - Sept. 25, Part 1

Latest News

Sports

Friday Night Football 2020 - Sept. 25, Part 2

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT
Friday Night Football 2020 - Sept. 25, Part 2

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Mlb

Indians beat Chisox for 4-game sweep, playoff seeds at stake

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
José Ramírez delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 for a four-game sweep in a matchup of playoff-bound teams.

Sports

Pac-12 to play football in 2020

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The presidents and chancellors of the Pac-12 plans to play a shorter season beginning Nov. 6.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame basketball’s Robby Carmody undergoes knee surgery

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Notre Dame announced today that Robby Carmody had successful surgery on Wednesday to repair his broken kneecap.

Football

Purdue star Rondale Moore opts back in

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
All-American wide receiver Rondale Moore is back, choosing to opt back in for this season.