Tigers use big first inning to edge Royals 4-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Niko Goodrum and Austin Romine keyed a three-run first inning and the Detroit Tigers edged the Kansas City Royals 4-3.

Detroit got to Kansas City right-hander Carlos Hernandez on Goodrum’s RBI single and Romine followed with a two-run double.

Willi Castro’s RBI single in the second made it 4-1.

Adalberto Mondesi drove in two runs for Kansas City with a homer and a double.

Matthew Boyd (3-7) pitched six innings, allowing five hits and three runs with three strikeouts for Detroit.

The Tigers' bullpen tossed three shutout innings.

Bryan Garcia pitched the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

9/26/2020 10:50:26 PM (GMT -4:00)