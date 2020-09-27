Advertisement

Singer, Royals beat Tigers 3-1 in Gordon’s finale

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Brady Singer finished his rookie season with a stellar performance, Alex Gordon wrapped up his long Royals career and Kansas City ended its season with a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Adalberto Mondesi and Ryan McBroom homered for the Royals, who finished just above the last-place Tigers in the AL Central in their first season under manager Mike Matheny.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/27/2020 6:35:49 PM (GMT -4:00)

Latest News

National

Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their grandchild over the weekend in California.

Nfl

Another Falcons collapse: Foles’ 3 TDs lead 30-26 Bears win

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Chicago’s Nick Foles threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to hand the Atlanta Falcons another humiliating defeat, rallying the Bears from a 16-point deficit for a 30-26 victory.

Mlb

Moncada homers as White Sox win 9-5; Cubs clinch NL Central

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Yoan Moncada homered, José Abreu hit a three-run double and the playoff-bound Chicago White Sox beat the NL Central champion Chicago Cubs 9-5 at Guaranteed Rate Field to snap a season-high six-game losing streak Saturday.

Mlb

Tigers use big first inning to edge Royals 4-3

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Niko Goodrum and Austin Romine keyed a three-run first inning and the Detroit Tigers edged the Kansas City Royals 4-3.

Latest News

Mlb

Keller, Mondesi carry Royals past Tigers 3-2

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:21 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Tigers have lost eight of nine

Mlb

Darvish, five homers lead Cubs past fading White Sox 10-0

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings for his NL-leading eighth win.

High School

Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores from Sept. 25

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr. and 16 News Now
Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan for Friday, Sept. 25.

Sports

Friday Night Football 2020 - Sept. 25, Part 1

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT
Friday Night Football 2020 - Sept. 25, Part 1

Sports

Friday Night Football 2020 - Sept. 25, Part 2

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT
Friday Night Football 2020 - Sept. 25, Part 2

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.