Singer, Royals beat Tigers 3-1 in Gordon’s finale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Brady Singer finished his rookie season with a stellar performance, Alex Gordon wrapped up his long Royals career and Kansas City ended its season with a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Adalberto Mondesi and Ryan McBroom homered for the Royals, who finished just above the last-place Tigers in the AL Central in their first season under manager Mike Matheny.

9/27/2020 6:35:49 PM (GMT -4:00)