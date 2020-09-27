Showers moving into Michiana, Steadier rain will likely continue through much of Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Showers will begin to move into Michiana over the next few hours. Most of the steadier rain will hold off until after midnight. The timing of the rainfall looks to be, isolated showers now until 8-9 pm. Then more scattered showers will come in from West to East. After Midnight a steadier rain will set in with heavier pockets of rain possible through Monday morning. This will start to taper off Monday afternoon.

This rain is associated with our first of a few cold fronts which will be changing our pattern as we head through the week. Because of this rainfall is likely through Monday with heavier pockets of rain possible at times. Temperatures will remain in the lower 60s for the first half of the week with skies beginning to clear by Tuesday around lunchtime. We are still left with some cloud cover as another very weak cold front approaches. This will bring a temperature drop into the upper 50s by Thursday. More scattered showers are likely Thursday into Friday with our third and final cold front of the week. This one will bring not only scattered showers but chilly Canadian air spilling into the area. Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 50s by the end of the week for highs. It looks like we remain below or near average with respect to temperatures by the end of the period.

SUNDAY NIGHT: We cool off with the showers overnight. Damp and breezy with a few heavier pockets or rain possible. Low of 56.

MONDAY: Showers likely to persist through at least the first half of the day. Heavier pockets of rain are possible. Then we are left with a few showers later in the day, a few peaks of sunshine are also likely in afternoon. Cooler. High of 64.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and sprinkles. Very cool evening with breezy conditions. Low of 50.

TUESDAY: A few isolated sprinkles in the morning. We dry out and see some sunshine in the afternoon. Still mild and breezy. High of 62.

Daily Climate Report:

Sunday’s High: 78

Sunday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.00″

