Advertisement

Showers moving into Michiana, Steadier rain will likely continue through much of Monday

Showers are on the doorstep for many here in Michiana. Overnight Sunday into Monday a steadier and at times heavier rain will move in. This will bring the first of a few changes to Michiana. Shower chances through the week with temperatures dropping into the 50s by the end of the work week.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Showers will begin to move into Michiana over the next few hours. Most of the steadier rain will hold off until after midnight. The timing of the rainfall looks to be, isolated showers now until 8-9 pm. Then more scattered showers will come in from West to East. After Midnight a steadier rain will set in with heavier pockets of rain possible through Monday morning. This will start to taper off Monday afternoon.

This rain is associated with our first of a few cold fronts which will be changing our pattern as we head through the week. Because of this rainfall is likely through Monday with heavier pockets of rain possible at times. Temperatures will remain in the lower 60s for the first half of the week with skies beginning to clear by Tuesday around lunchtime. We are still left with some cloud cover as another very weak cold front approaches. This will bring a temperature drop into the upper 50s by Thursday. More scattered showers are likely Thursday into Friday with our third and final cold front of the week. This one will bring not only scattered showers but chilly Canadian air spilling into the area. Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 50s by the end of the week for highs. It looks like we remain below or near average with respect to temperatures by the end of the period.

SUNDAY NIGHT: We cool off with the showers overnight. Damp and breezy with a few heavier pockets or rain possible. Low of 56.

MONDAY: Showers likely to persist through at least the first half of the day. Heavier pockets of rain are possible. Then we are left with a few showers later in the day, a few peaks of sunshine are also likely in afternoon. Cooler. High of 64.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and sprinkles. Very cool evening with breezy conditions. Low of 50.

TUESDAY: A few isolated sprinkles in the morning. We dry out and see some sunshine in the afternoon. Still mild and breezy. High of 62.

Daily Climate Report:

Sunday’s High: 78

Sunday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Sunday PM Weather

Updated: 7 minutes ago

Forecast

Warm and dry start to Sunday, changes on the way with shower chances Sunday evening

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Big changes to our weather pattern as the warm and dry spell we have been under will finally be broken. Cooler and more unsettled weather moving in with showers possible as early as Sunday afternoon. We head down into the lower 50s by the end of the week.

First Alert Weather

Sunday AM Weather

Updated: 10 hours ago

Forecast

Increasing clouds with showers possible by Sunday afternoon, more changes on the way

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Summer-like weather is moving out as changes are coming to Michiana. The clouds will increase with chances of showers by Sunday afternoon. A cold front will move through bringing in the start of a chilly, more fall-like pattern by Monday.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Saturday PM Weather WNDU

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT

Forecast

First official weekend of fall feels more like summer with changes in store for us next week

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Michiana will see temperatures in the low 80s this weekend with lots of sunshine to go around. Then a pattern swing into next week. Unsettled with chances for rain throughout the week and temperatures getting up only into the 50s for highs by the middle of next week.

First Alert Weather

Friday PM Weather WNDU

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT

News

Picture perfect finish to the workweek

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Several days without rain before showers return on Sunday evening.

Forecast

BIG Changes Next Week...

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
COLDER AIR COMES AND HOLDS NEXT WEEK... We have 2, and if we're lucky 3, more nice sunny days here in Michiana. There is a chance for a shower or thundershower on Sunday, but it still looks pretty warm. Monday will begin to turn cooler. Then, the chilly air comes blasting in for the rest of next week, and probably through next weekend. At times it will be downright cold for this time of the year. I also expect an occasional chance for rain next week with a lot of clouds overall...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT