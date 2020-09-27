Operation Ramp it Up build 100th ramp for veterans in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -Happening today, folks continue to find unique ways to give back to those who’ve served in the United States military.

16 News Now tells us how Operation Ramp it Up is doing just that in Elkhart.

Veteran Paul VanDeMark needs a little more help moving around these days, and he isn’t the only one in his household that could use some support.

Operation Ramp it Up is reporting for duty to make everyday challenges easier.

“We had a heck of a time getting the wheelchair in and out of the house. We had to pick it up and get it down the steps, and now we don’t have to do that anymore thank God. It’s just going to be a big help,” VanDeMark said.

Ramp it Up volunteers installed the entire ramp in one day, at no cost to VanDeMark.

It’s their way of thanking him for his service.

“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for veterans giving us our freedom. So it’s just one way to give back. I’ve had a great career working and I want to give back to the community and to the country,” said Operation Ramp it Up President Greg Schneider.

This makes 100 total completed projects in 18 states across the country for the non-profit over the course of seven years.

“We keep building more and more ramps, and this is our 100′th ramp. My contractor came from Illinois, I came from Cincinnati, and we’re using all these folks here in Elkhart,” Schneider said.

Schneider says many of the ramps they use are recycled and used again to they can always have something available when needed.

“It means a lot to me and my family and I can’t thank everybody enough for everything they’ve done and giving up their free time on a Sunday especially,” VanDeMark said.

Making a difference for those who’ve served.

Starting last year, Operation Ramp it Up is bringing their service to the greater community, not just veterans.

