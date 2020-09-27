Gary police shoot, wound gunman shooting another man

GARY, Ind. (AP) - Police in Gary have shot and wounded a man after seeing him shoot and kill another man.

Gary police spokeswoman Lt. Dawn Westerfield says officers responding to a report of gunfire about 2:30 a.m. Sunday were dispersing a crowd outside a night club when they heard more gunfire.

Westerfield says the officers then saw a gunman shooting at a man on the ground, at which point the officers opened fire and struck the gunman in a leg.

The gunman was taken to a hospital, where he was stabilized.

The man on the ground, a 28-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

