Potawatomi Zoo holds first Family Fall Festival

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend hosted its first-ever Family Fall Festival Saturday.

The event started at 3 p.m and lasted until 8 p.m., with everything from live music to prepackaged food so guests could have a picnic around the zoo.

For the first time this season, people at the festival were able to do things like feed the goats and fish.

“It’s a beautiful day here in South Bend, and the zoo is looking great. The animals like to see people come out, and we’ve got pumpkin enrichment for them today, so they will be very active,” Special Events Manager Connie Varga said.

If you weren’t able to make it to the fall festival, the zoo will be holding its annual Zoo Boo event starting October 23.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

