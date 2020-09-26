Notre Dame reports 7 more coronavirus cases

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 7 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There have been 735 positive cases from 17,805 total tests since August 3.

Those positive tests include 677 undergraduates, 40 graduate students and 18 employees.

Notre Dame estimates that there are 42 active cases and 693 people who have recovered.

The school has a 7-day positivity rate of 1.1%.

You can find more information at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.