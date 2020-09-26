Advertisement

Millions of Christians participate in a day of prayer

Millions of Christians participate in a day of prayer
Millions of Christians participate in a day of prayer(WNDU)
By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Millions of Christians in the United States and around the world participated in The Return: A National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance on Saturday.

Here locally, North Liberty United Methodist Church gathered by State Road 23 and State Road 4 to take part in this event.

Pastor Scott Taylor said it was a time to reflect, read scripture and pray as a community, especially with everything going on in the world right now.

“A group of us joining together and praying. It doesn’t happen that often and not so much in a public space. So we have invited churches from all around the area to come and join with us. I have invited people to join us at home in this time of prayer," Taylor said.

The pastor said he hopes to have more events like this in the future.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Evil Czech Brewery releases new IPA with party

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Carly Miller
Evil Czech Brewery in Mishawaka held a release party for its new Lefty IPA.

News

Potawatomi Zoo holds first Family Fall Festival

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Carly Miller
The Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend hosted its first-ever Family Fall Festival Saturday.

News

Evil Czech Brewery releases new IPA with party

Updated: 1 hour ago
After Lefty’s owners, Gene and Kari, expressed their wish to have an IPA named after their dog one day, Evil Czech decided to make it happen for them.

News

Potawatomi Zoo holds first Family Fall Festival

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Indiana

Close friend of Amy Coney Barrett talks to 16 News Now

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Terry Mcfadden
There is a lot of information out there about Amy Coney Barrett’s professional life as a lawyer and judge. But Judge Barrett is also a wife, mother and friend. 16 News Now’s Terry McFadden spoke with one of Amy Coney Barrett’s closest friends.

News

Close friend of Amy Coney Barrett talks to 16 News Now Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
There is a lot of information out there about Amy Coney Barrett’s professional life as a lawyer and judge. But Judge Barrett is also a wife, mother and friend. 16 News Now’s Terry McFadden spoke with one of Amy Coney Barrett’s closest friends.

News

Inside look at Galien River County Park

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Galien River County Park in New Buffalo is right off of Red Arrow Parkway and offers lots of walking trails, bird watching, and nature exploring opportunities.

News

Indiana reports 1,155 more coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.1%.

News

Notre Dame reports 7 more coronavirus cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The school has a 7-day positivity rate of 1.1%.

News

2nd Chance: Daisy

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This week in our 2nd chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.