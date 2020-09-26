Millions of Christians participate in a day of prayer

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Millions of Christians in the United States and around the world participated in The Return: A National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance on Saturday.

Here locally, North Liberty United Methodist Church gathered by State Road 23 and State Road 4 to take part in this event.

Pastor Scott Taylor said it was a time to reflect, read scripture and pray as a community, especially with everything going on in the world right now.

“A group of us joining together and praying. It doesn’t happen that often and not so much in a public space. So we have invited churches from all around the area to come and join with us. I have invited people to join us at home in this time of prayer," Taylor said.

The pastor said he hopes to have more events like this in the future.

