Advertisement

Keller, Mondesi carry Royals past Tigers 3-2

The Tigers have lost eight of nine
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Brad Keller threw six scoreless innings, Adalberto Mondesi had three hits and an RBI as the Kansas City Royals held off the Detroit Tigers 3-2. Keller gave up four singles and struck out five in six innings. The eighth-round draft pick in 2013 closed out the season allowing one run in 33 innings pitched at home. The Royals have won three in a row. The Tigers have lost eight of nine.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Mlb

Darvish, five homers lead Cubs past fading White Sox 10-0

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings for his NL-leading eighth win.

High School

Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores from Sept. 25

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr. and 16 News Now
Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan for Friday, Sept. 25.

Sports

Friday Night Football 2020 - Sept. 25, Part 1

Updated: 14 hours ago
Friday Night Football 2020 - Sept. 25, Part 1

Sports

Friday Night Football 2020 - Sept. 25, Part 2

Updated: 14 hours ago
Friday Night Football 2020 - Sept. 25, Part 2

Latest News

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Mlb

Indians beat Chisox for 4-game sweep, playoff seeds at stake

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
José Ramírez delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 for a four-game sweep in a matchup of playoff-bound teams.

Sports

Pac-12 to play football in 2020

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The presidents and chancellors of the Pac-12 plans to play a shorter season beginning Nov. 6.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame basketball’s Robby Carmody undergoes knee surgery

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Notre Dame announced today that Robby Carmody had successful surgery on Wednesday to repair his broken kneecap.

Football

Purdue star Rondale Moore opts back in

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
All-American wide receiver Rondale Moore is back, choosing to opt back in for this season.

Nba

For Donovan, job with Bulls ‘came out of left field’

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Chicago Bulls weren’t on Billy Donovan’s radar “at all” when he and the Oklahoma City Thunder parted ways after five successful seasons.