Keller, Mondesi carry Royals past Tigers 3-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Brad Keller threw six scoreless innings, Adalberto Mondesi had three hits and an RBI as the Kansas City Royals held off the Detroit Tigers 3-2. Keller gave up four singles and struck out five in six innings. The eighth-round draft pick in 2013 closed out the season allowing one run in 33 innings pitched at home. The Royals have won three in a row. The Tigers have lost eight of nine.

