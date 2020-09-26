Advertisement

Inside look at Galien River County Park

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - Galien River County Park in New Buffalo is right off of Red Arrow Parkway and offers lots of walking trails, bird watching, and nature exploring opportunities.

It also has a 50 foot tree canopy walkway that overlooks the river and the marsh!

16 News Now photojournalist Ben Patrick has an inside look at all the park has to offer.

