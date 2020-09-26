Inside look at Galien River County Park

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - Galien River County Park in New Buffalo is right off of Red Arrow Parkway and offers lots of walking trails, bird watching, and nature exploring opportunities.

It also has a 50 foot tree canopy walkway that overlooks the river and the marsh!

16 News Now photojournalist Ben Patrick has an inside look at all the park has to offer.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.